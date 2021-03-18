Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Down 7.7%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 955,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 997,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

DK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Delek US by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 61,423 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 829,757 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Delek US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 1,467,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares during the period.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

