Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,134,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,987,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,069,565 shares of company stock valued at $79,870,186. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

NYSE:DELL opened at $91.28 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $91.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

