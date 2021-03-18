DeltaChain Price Up 179% Over Last 7 Days (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded 179% higher against the dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $318.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00077313 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002614 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.