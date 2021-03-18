Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP reduced its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877,908 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Denali Therapeutics worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $3.26 on Thursday, hitting $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,924. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $102,642.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $2,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,618,341 shares of company stock worth $172,799,597 over the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.