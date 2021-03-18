Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s share price fell 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.69 and last traded at $39.20. 780,495 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 729,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 87,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $2,353,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

