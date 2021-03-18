Denise Bevers Sells 8,396 Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, January 14th, Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $65,115.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Denise Bevers sold 39,069 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $195,345.00.

KIN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.79. 9,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,496. The stock has a market cap of $189.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.19. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

