Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sidoti lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,946,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,455,000 after acquiring an additional 352,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.