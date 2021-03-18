Dent Price Up 64% This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Dent has traded up 64% against the dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $310.08 million and $26.51 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00051297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00635476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00025180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00033941 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,111,690,904 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

