DePay (DEPAY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,469.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. DePay has a market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $23,469.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00005886 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.19 or 0.00454670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00061695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00139059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.33 or 0.00648882 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00075929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,649 coins.

