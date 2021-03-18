Derek Jantz Sells 9,665 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) insider Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $105,541.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,967,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,321,900.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek Jantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $111,607.65.

On Friday, January 29th, Derek Jantz sold 6,444 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $78,939.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Derek Jantz sold 7,048 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $82,320.64.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,863. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $558.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 267,511 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 160,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

