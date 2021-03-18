Deric S. Eubanks Sells 3,128 Shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $27,901.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,628 shares in the company, valued at $522,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 96,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,788. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.66. Ashford Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

AINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Ashford by 209.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ashford by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

