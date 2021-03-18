DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $183.35 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $183.35 million and approximately $207,153.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.03 or 0.00012134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.51 or 0.00449864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00061771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00132268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.45 or 0.00636257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00075528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.