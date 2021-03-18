Dero (DERO) Price Hits $2.59 on Top Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $27.03 million and approximately $575,280.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00004476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,877.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.84 or 0.03068258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.76 or 0.00346875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.19 or 0.00916041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.94 or 0.00402462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.01 or 0.00355939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00249133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021140 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

