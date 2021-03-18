Desire (DSR) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. Desire has a market cap of $23,730.78 and $12,547.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Desire has traded 101.6% higher against the dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,791.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.37 or 0.03084141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.87 or 0.00347575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.09 or 0.00912062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.38 or 0.00400377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.37 or 0.00341520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00249405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00021168 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars.

