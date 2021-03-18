Desjardins Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Desjardins also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

