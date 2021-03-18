Despegar.com, Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Despegar.com in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Despegar.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of DESP opened at $17.56 on Thursday. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,955,000 after acquiring an additional 225,130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 67,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after buying an additional 29,841 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 761,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at $10,233,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

