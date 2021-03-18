Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Trading Down 5.2%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.64. 643,074 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 414,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DESP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 46.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

