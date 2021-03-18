Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNSTY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,395,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,853. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

