Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG)

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) received a €20.00 ($23.53) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.06 ($29.48).

Shares of TEG stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €24.28 ($28.56). The stock had a trading volume of 649,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien AG has a 12-month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 12-month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.16. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

