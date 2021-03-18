Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,770,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

