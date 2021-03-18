Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Target Price to GBX 7,000

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up GBX 62 ($0.81) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,330 ($95.77). 655,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £34.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7,110 ($92.89) and a 12-month high of £100.10 ($130.78).

In related news, insider Cressida Hogg acquired 1,150 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, for a total transaction of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59). Also, insider Stephen O’Connor acquired 450 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,634 ($99.74) per share, for a total transaction of £34,353 ($44,882.41).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

