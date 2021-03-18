Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Target Price to GBX 7,000

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up GBX 62 ($0.81) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,330 ($95.77). 655,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £34.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7,110 ($92.89) and a 12-month high of £100.10 ($130.78).

In related news, insider Cressida Hogg acquired 1,150 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, for a total transaction of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59). Also, insider Stephen O’Connor acquired 450 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,634 ($99.74) per share, for a total transaction of £34,353 ($44,882.41).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

