Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €19.00 ($22.35) and last traded at €18.94 ($22.28). 104,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.81 ($22.13).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.41 ($20.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of €17.46 and a 200 day moving average of €15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

