Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €39.25 ($46.18) and last traded at €39.30 ($46.24). Approximately 809,120 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.75 ($46.76).

DWNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.44 ($52.29).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.38.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

