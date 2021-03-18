Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DWHHF. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.23. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

