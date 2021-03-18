Dev Protocol (DEV) Market Cap Tops $13.06 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Dev Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.84 or 0.00020447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 119.8% against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $13.06 million and $888,417.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dev Protocol Token Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,785,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,874 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dev Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars.

