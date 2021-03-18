Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Down 5.6%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.98 and last traded at $22.36. 17,005,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 14,890,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Several research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

