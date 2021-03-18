Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $167.75

Devro plc (LON:DVO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.75 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 196.45 ($2.57). Devro shares last traded at GBX 194.20 ($2.54), with a volume of 101,112 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £324.21 million and a P/E ratio of 14.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other Devro news, insider Lesley Jackson bought 13,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £24,888.10 ($32,516.46). Also, insider Steve Good bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

