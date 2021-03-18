DEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $127,807.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. DEX has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $127,807.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEX has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.00630114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00068347 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

