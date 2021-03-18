DexKit Price Tops $6.89 on Major Exchanges (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded up 107.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. DexKit has a market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DexKit has traded 293.1% higher against the US dollar. One DexKit token can now be bought for $6.89 or 0.00011920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.45 or 0.00452395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00061970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00133677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00058137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00076324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.46 or 0.00634107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About DexKit

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,898 tokens. DexKit’s official website is dexkit.com . DexKit’s official message board is medium.com/@dexkit

Buying and Selling DexKit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DexKit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DexKit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

