Diageo (LON:DGE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,828.19

Diageo plc (LON:DGE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,828.19 ($36.95) and traded as high as GBX 3,052 ($39.87). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 3,033 ($39.63), with a volume of 2,469,737 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,966.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,828.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Insiders have acquired 559 shares of company stock worth $1,666,868 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

