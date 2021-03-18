DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) is Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stonepine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,470 shares during the period. DiaMedica Therapeutics makes up about 7.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.07% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DMAC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,801. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $184.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.58.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

