Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.56 and last traded at $75.17. Approximately 3,535,880 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,156,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.41.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 832,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493,966 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.