DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 28.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 255,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

