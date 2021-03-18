Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Trading Down 5.1%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s share price was down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 1,341,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,129,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Clarkson Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $300.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.41.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 121,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.
Diana Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:DSX)
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.
