Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Trading Down 5.1%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s share price was down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 1,341,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,129,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Clarkson Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $300.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 121,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.