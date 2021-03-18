Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares fell 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.51. 869,731 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 838,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRNA. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at $971,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,032 shares of company stock worth $1,330,801 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

