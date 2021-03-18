Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of DFFN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 37,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,295,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.