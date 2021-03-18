Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading Down 5.1%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 1,510,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,383,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Digital Ally by 1,456.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 476,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

