Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading Down 5.1%

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021


Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 1,510,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,383,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Digital Ally by 1,456.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 476,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

