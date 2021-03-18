Digital Insurance Token Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $857,996.17 and $688.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.51 or 0.00398496 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

