Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $134.24. The company had a trading volume of 40,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,193. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average of $141.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 132.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

