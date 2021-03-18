Digital Turbine (APPS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS):

3/16/2021 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

3/12/2021 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

3/8/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $87.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

3/4/2021 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

3/1/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $87.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/4/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2021 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

1/28/2021 – Digital Turbine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

1/27/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $42.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Digital Turbine is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 275.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.

Get Digital Turbine Inc alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $52,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after acquiring an additional 755,181 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,795,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after purchasing an additional 614,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $13,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.