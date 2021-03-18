Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $325,297.25 and $48.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,485.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.58 or 0.03076952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.00347574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.90 or 0.00914588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.65 or 0.00404620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.48 or 0.00335953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00249350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021220 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,123,558 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

