DigitalNote Trading 18.8% Lower This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $11.31 million and $286,827.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.04 or 0.00391051 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 85.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,033,668,448 coins and its circulating supply is 4,882,970,464 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

