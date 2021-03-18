Digitex City 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Digitex City token can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.59 or 0.00624783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068661 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00024818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00033950 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

