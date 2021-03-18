Digitex Market Cap Reaches $6.30 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $2.39 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitex has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00051193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.09 or 0.00627431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00034325 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

