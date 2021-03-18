Digiwage (WAGE) Price Up 1% This Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Digiwage token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $54,699.54 and $15.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digiwage has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digiwage Token Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Token Trading

