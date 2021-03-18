Digix Gold Token Price Tops $58.20 on Major Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for $58.20 or 0.00098802 BTC on popular exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $916,034.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00629189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00025008 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033613 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,634 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

