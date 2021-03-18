Dillon & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.