Dillon & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 280.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,564 shares of company stock valued at $11,428,415 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

