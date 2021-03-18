Dillon & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises 4.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $18,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $378.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.84. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

