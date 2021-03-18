Dillon & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of CL opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

